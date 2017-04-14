Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester FC youth coach is taking on this year’s London Marathon to help raise funds for a children’s charity.

Under 13s team coach Paul Brighton will be running his first ever marathon in aid of Whizz-Kidz, a charity that provides young people with a physical disability with wheelchairs, trikes and buggies to give them independence.

Although this will be Paul’s first marathon he has competed in the Chester Half Marathon a few times.

Paul, who is married to Emma and has two daughters Laura, 10, and Naomi, six, said: “This will be the first time I have undertaken a marathon. I’m inspired by the work that Whizz-Kidz do providing disabled children and young people with vital mobility equipment, opportunities to meet and have fun, and training to help them gain skills and look forward to a brighter future.

“I’m fortunate to be the father of two daughters who are able enjoy everyday activities and this gives me the chance to give something back to those less fortunate.

“The charity have been amazingly supportive and I am really looking forward to running as part of their team on April 23.”

Paul, who works at LDF in Ewloe, has already raised more than £1,900.

He added: “I am extremely grateful to the support I’ve received from my friends and family, I can’t thank them enough.

“All the money raised will – quite literally – open up a world of opportunity for these young people.”

If you’d like to support Paul you can donate here.