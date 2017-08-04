Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jon McCarthy says that the hard work and meticulous preparation that has gone into Chester FC ’s pre-season has left him feeling relaxed ahead of tomorrow’s National League curtain raiser at Solihull Moors (3pm).

The new-look Blues head to Damson Park on Saturday buoyed by a strong pre-season and impressive summer recruitment and are expected to be backed by a healthy travelling contingent.

And while one may expect the nerves to be jangling slightly on the eve of the big kick off, McCarthy says that every stone has been turned over in a bid to maximise their chances of success on the opening day.

“We’ve worked hard and I feel really relaxed about everything,” said McCarthy, who is expected to have a fully fit squad to choose from at Solihull.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“I’m delighted with the players I’ve got and their attitude. We go into it in a really good place. You can’t guarantee anything in terms of results but I know that we’ve done everything we possibly can and that’s a really nice feeling for me. I wouldn’t describe it as looking forward to it, I enjoy all of it. All of the work with the players and all the build up."

As is typical of McCarthy, he has seen the opposition numerous times already in anticipation of the encounter.

The Chester boss went to watch two of their friendlies and has studied video and is confident that he has planned adequately to prepare his side for the challenge that awaits at a side who many tip to struggle this season.

“I’ve seem them twice and had a video of them,” said McCarthy, who named John McCombe as club captain on Thursday .

“You know me, I won’t let that stuff slip through the net. I feel like we know everything about them and I’m looking forward to putting all of that to the test tactically. I’m really happy with the information that we have got on them.”