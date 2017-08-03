Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

John McCombe is focused on making sure the Chester FC squad adhere to standards on and off the pitch this season.

The 32-year-old was handed the captain’s armband at the Blues for the 2017/18 Vanarama National League season and will skipper the side when they begin their campaign at Solihull Moors on Saturday (3pm).

McCombe, who penned a one-year deal with the club in the summer after rejecting the chance of fresh terms at Macclesfield Town, will bring an experienced head to the role having amassed over 250 Football League appearances before joining the Silkmen in 2016.

“I’m delighted to be named captain but with the experience we’ve got in the dressing room they won’t take much captaining,” said McCombe, who counts Port Vale, York City and Huddersfield Town among his former clubs.

“There are a lot of lads in there with experience who have been around and we have a lot of young lads, who are all great lads and hopefully I can help them along the way.

“The gaffer has ethics and values that he wants people to do day in and day out whether it is at training or whether you are at home. He wants everybody to be organised, know what their job is and be professional, hopefully I can replicate that with what I do day to day.

(Image: Dale Miles)

“I’ve never been club captain, I’ve been vice captain and been captain of a side for four or five months in a season for one reason or another.

“It’s something I am proud to have been given. It won’t change the way I am and I’ll just be myself and make the most of it.”

A secret ballot was held among players to whittle down the candidates and manager Jon McCarthy made his decision based on the seven players who expressed an interest.

And McCombe had the overwhelming backing of the squad for the role and will be supported by vice captains Andy Halls and Kingsley James, also summer signings from Macclesfield.

But with leaders in the dressing room in plentiful this season, McCombe says ensuring standards are maintained will be a team effort.

He added: “There was a number of people who could be captain, I think they will still play a vital role in captaining the team throughout the season.

“There are five or six of us who will police the dressing room and know what we have got to do on a Saturday.”