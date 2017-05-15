Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The make up of next season’s Vanarama National League may have been decided at the weekend but Chester FC fans will have to wait a little while longer to start planning for their away days.

Forest Green Rovers joined champions Lincoln City in earning promotion to the Football League following their 3-1 win over Tranmere Rovers at Wembley yesterday while the play-off winners were also decided in the National League North and South as the non-league season came to a conclusion.

FC Halifax Town claimed victory over Chorley in the northern play-off final to join title winners AFC Fylde, and Ebbsfleet United were the victors over Chelmsford City in the southern final to go up to non-league football’s top tier alongside champions Maidenhead United.

But the wait to find out who the Blues play and when will go on for a little while longer, sadly.

The National League are yet to confirm the date for fixture release but it is expected ‘on or around July 5’, according to the league, who must liaise with the Football League over a number of factors before determining their fixture list.

So there’s a way to go yet but a month before the start of the season is when you can expect to start scribbling in your diaries.