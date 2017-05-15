Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Casting rivalry aside, it was hard not to feel some sympathy for Tranmere Rovers yesterday.

In most divisions 95 points would be enough to see you win automatic promotion.

And the outcome of their 3-1 play-off final defeat to Forest Green Rovers at Wembley may well have been different had they not been beset by so many injuries.

But, there is no getting away from it, Tranmere staying down is good for Chester FC .

For the club, there is the financial benefits that accompany a home clash with the most well-supported outfit in the Vanarama National League.

And for the fans, there is the prospect of two match-ups with a bona-fide rival, and a chance to experience a derby without the draconian restrictions that continue to hinder the showdowns with Wrexham .

And, let's face it, Forest Green won't be missed.

Chester have lost their last nine matches in all competitions to FGR, and the 280-mile, six-hour round trip to The New Lawn is not one even the most hardiest of Blues supporter relishes.

And, scanning social media after Forest Green ended their 19-year stay in the National League, joy for the village club's achievement was also in short supply given the resources they enjoy...

Who won promotion?

The day before Forest Green sealed their place in the Football League for the first time, the play-off finals for the Vanarama National League North and South divisions took place.

With FC Halifax Town and Chorley battling it out in the North showpiece, Chester were always going to be guaranteed two games next season against a former rival from their way back up the non-league pyramid.

And it was Halifax who ran out 2-1 winners in front of 7,920 supporters at the Shay, thanks to goals from ex-Chester City defender Kevin Roberts and Scott Garner, ensuring they made an immediate return to the non-league top flight.

Joining the Shaymen are Ebbslfeet United after they overcame the first-half sending off of Anthony Cook to beat Chelsmford City 2-1 in the South final at their Stonebridge Road home.

So how will the league line-up for 2017-18?

AFC Fylde, Aldershot Town, Barrow AFC, Boreham Wood, Bromley, Chester FC, Dagenham & Redbridge, Dover Athletic, Eastleigh, Ebbsleet United, FC Halifax Town, Gateshead, Guiseley, Hartlepool United, Leyton Orient, Macclesfield Town, Maidenhead United, Maidstone United, Solihull Moors, Sutton United, Torquay United, Tranmere Rovers, Woking, Wrexham.