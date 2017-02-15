Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We are counting down to the weekend and Chester FC's clash with Maidstone United here at Chronicle Towers.

Plenty rests on the match for Jon McCarthy's side as they look to snap a three-game losing run.

Captain Luke George has been speaking to our Chester FC reporter Dave Powell ahead of the trip to Kent.

The skipper covered the Blues' recent form and also the 3G pitch at the Gallagher Stadium.

Stones scouting

Speaking of Maidstone.

The Stones are struggling at the moment and sit 21st in the National League, but their 3-1 victory at Lookers Vauxhall Stadium earlier in the season shows they should not be discounted.

We take a look at their form, danger man and weaknesses ahead of Saturday's meeting here:

Club and university unite against racism

Chester FC have teamed up with the University of Chester and Kick It Out to tackle racial inequalities.

Two of the city's institutions are hosting an open forum on racism in football at the Diversity Festival 2017.

Panel members will include representatives from the FA, Law In Sport and Kick It Out themselves.

Chester FC Community Trust chief executive Jim Green said: "We are fortunate that racism is not an issue generally at Chester FC.

"We are proud to be community oriented and we are an inclusive club with a zero tolerance approach."

UoC PhD student and Kick It Out Aspire group member Sophie Cowell said the event was being held to showcase solutions to dealing with inequality in the game.

The free event takes place on Tuesday February 28 between 5.15pm and 7.15pm at the Westminster Building (Room 017) on the University’s Parkgate Road Campus and all are welcome to attend.

For more information and to book your place visit the University of Chester website here .

Rooney's new Guise

John Rooney is having a busy week.

The former Blues midfielder was straight into the Guiseley team for their game against Sutton United after leaving Wrexham on loan earlier on Tuesday.

Never one to shy away, the 26-year-old bagged an injury-time winner for a 2-1 victory.

It secured three points which brought Guiseley out of the National League bottom three.

