Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix suffered a hard-fought 116-93 defeat at BBL Championship leaders Newcastle Eagles on Friday night - after making a new signing.

Both teams found their range from downtown early on with the game tied at 10 before the Eagles broke clear with a dominant 16-2 spell to lead by 17.

Newcastle were still in command at 48-32 but the Nix began to edge away at that advantage and Earl Brown scored the final five points of the half to cap a 15-2 close which tied the contest going into the interval at 54-54.

The scores were level again at 69 but the Eagles put in a strong finish to the third quarter to go 82-73 in front.

And there was no let up in the fourth and final quarter as Newcastle continued to stretch away before completing their 15th victory of the league campaign.

Brown led the way for Cheshire with 24 points followed by Raheem May-Thompson (22) and Frank Eaves (18).

Three Eagles players registered double-doubles with Scott Martin starring with 34 points, 11 rebounds as well as five assists. Rahmon Fletcher added 21 points to go with 11 assists and Orlan Jackman had 12 points and 13 boards.

Before the encounter the Nix announced that they had signed American DII'Jon Allen-Jordan.

The 6ft 6in forward comes straight out of NAIA Campbellsville College averaging 17.3 points and grabbing 9.5 boards per game.

He travelled up to Newcastle with his new team-mates but was unable to take to the floor as international clearance had not come through in time.

Following Allen-Jordan's arrival, Cheshire have parted ways with Maurice Lewis-Briggs.

The Nix, who have lost Josh Wilcher to a season-ending injury, return to action this afternoon at Leeds Force in the BBL Trophy (4pm).

Forward May-Thompson said: "We have a great chance in this competition and I am hoping we regain our identity as a team and find our own brand of basketball to keep moving forward."

Following the departure of Colin O'Reilly, Cheshire are expected to announce their new coach early next week.