Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix have announced they have parted company with head coach Colin O'Reilly by mutual agreement after six months in charge.

The Irishman took over the Cheshire reins on June 22 after a highly successful stint as boss of UCC Demons in his homeland.

But O'Reilly has been unable to replicate the success on his return to the Nix.

The 32-year-old, who spent three years as a player with Cheshire between 2009 and 2012, won just three of the 12 British Basketball League (BBL) matches he oversaw.

That run of form has left the Nix 10th in the standings, level on points with the bottom two teams, going into tonight's trip to Sheffield Sharks.

(Photo: Brian Dingle)

A Nix statement reads: "Cheshire Phoenix have announced today that head coach Colin O’Reilly has been released from his contract by mutual agreement following a clause triggered in his contract.

"With the club struggling in the league table, it was agreed that this was the best decision moving forward for both parties.

"The club are now pursuing various options for a replacement coach and we will update fans in due course."

Nix chairman Mike Burton said: "Things haven't worked out as we had hoped and we would like to thank Colin for his hard work and commitment to the club during the past six months.

"Everybody at Cheshire Phoenix wishes him the very best going forward with his career."