A Chester super slimmer is now on TV screens across the UK as the face of Weight Watchers’ new small screen campaign.

Rachel Fisher, 36, from Huntington lost four stone with the slimming plan, beating depression and anxiety in the process, and was chosen to front the company’s autumn campaign which started airing on prime time television last week.

In the advert, Rachel, who is now a Weight Watchers leader, stars alongside her children Imogen and Noah and the family dog Florrie where they can be seen having fun on Talacre Beach.

Rachel, who sent off a video audition outlining what Weight Watchers meant to her, used her experience with the slimming plan to inspire others and now runs six meetings across Chester, Wirral and Shropshire.

“My daughter said to me recently ‘Mummy, you get paid to make people smile’, and that’s exactly how I feel about it,” she said.

“Seeing people after they’ve reached their goal or lost a stone is such a pleasure because I know first-hand how it’s going to change their lives,” said Rachel.

Spurred on by once again reaching her target weight and seeing the positive impact on not only her own mental well-being but also the difference it made to family life, single mother Rachel applied to take part in Weight Watchers’ new campaign.

She said: “I originally sent off a video audition describing what Weight Watchers meant to me. I didn’t expect to hear anything but was delighted to be invited to the next stage of auditions at Manchester Malmaison and couldn’t believe it when I was picked!”