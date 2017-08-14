Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mother-of-two who lost four stone and beat depression and anxiety has been chosen as the face of Weight Watchers’ new TV advert.

Rachel Fisher, 36, will star alongside her children Imogen and Noah, and family dog Florrie, in the group’s autumn campaign, with the first advert to be aired at prime time on August 27.

Rachel, from Huntington, originally joined her local Weight Watchers group in 2011 and successfully reached her target weight of 9 stone 3lbs. However, after losing her job in a bank in 2014, she began to suffer with anxiety and depression and re-gained two stone.

Despite this setback Rachel decided to apply to be a Weight Watcher leader and use her journey to inspire others - and she’s never looked back.

“My daughter said to me recently ‘Mummy, you get paid to make people smile’, and that’s exactly how I feel about it. Seeing people after they’ve reached their goal or lost a stone is such a pleasure because I know first-hand how it’s going to change their lives,” said Rachel, who now runs six meetings across Chester, Wirral and Shropshire.

Spurred on by once again reaching her target weight and seeing the positive impact on not only her own mental well-being but also the difference it made to family life, single mother Rachel applied to take part in Weight Watchers’ new campaign.

She said: “I originally sent off a video audition describing what Weight Watchers meant to me. I didn’t expect to hear anything but was delighted to be invited to the next stage of auditions at Manchester Malmaison and couldn’t believe it when I was picked!”

The new campaign focuses on how the group’s meal plans and tips can be easily adapted to suit family life so Imogen, 11, and Noah, eight, who both attend Oldfield Primary School, were invited to take part in filming, which took place on July 12 on Talacre beach.

Rachel said: “They were both so excited, although I’m not sure they realised quite how much waiting around there would be! We were sat on the beach holding fish and chips, with Florrie the dog, for hours. It was also 23 degrees but we were dressed in wellies and jumpers to reflect the time of year the ad is going out, but it was all a fantastic experience for them.

“We all had our hair and make up done and Noah in particular was really excited about how the film crew worked. It was a great day.”

The family is eagerly awaiting their TV debut later in the month and will also be featured across the Weight Watchers’ website, social media and training materials.

This latest milestone has helped Rachel reflect on how far she’s come.

She added: “What I’ve gained the most is confidence, I feel like I’ve got my old self back. I was always confident and was never one to shy away from an opportunity but as the weight piled on I started to lose that, and then began to suffer with anxiety. I became a shell of my former self.

“You always want to be the best version of yourself for your childrem and for them to be the best they can be. I used to worry about doing things like go swimming with my daughter because I thought everyone would be looking at me but now I have the confidence to do anything they want to do.

“I think it’s especially important when you have a daughter that you are encouraging to have a healthy relationship with food and for them to not be afraid to do anything.”