If you're thinking about having a BBQ this weekend, your timing couldn't be better.

A Met Office spokesperson is even advising us to get out the sun cream as Chester and most parts of the north west will be bathed in sunshine for most of Saturday and Sunday.

This week's chilly conditions are due to improve as temperatures reach around 16 degrees at some points.

What will the weather in Chester be like over the Easter weekend?

The spokesperson said both Saturday and Sunday will generally remain bright and sunny, with no rain forecast until late on Sunday.

"Look out for prolonged exposure to the sun," he said. "There is a difference in the April sun compared to the January sun for example - the sun gets incredibly stronger as the months go on.

"It would be advisable to wear sun cream this weekend."