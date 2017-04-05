Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Easter is just around the corner, and no doubt you're frantically making plans to squeeze in as much fun as possible to the four-day bank holiday weekend – but is the weather going to play ball?

Well, if said plans involve splashing about in puddles and brandishing a brolly then you're in luck as the forecast for Chester and Ellesmere Port isn't looking too bright right now.

The long weekend looks likely to be dominated by rain, according to Weather.com.

The website of The Weather Channel is currently predicting showers from Good Friday (April 14) right the way through to Monday (April 17).

While temperatures are set to hover consistently between 14 ° C and 16 ° C.

The Met Office's outlook for April 9 to Tuesday 18 also suggests unsettled weather is in store.

"The north-west could be increasingly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and strengthening winds," a spokesperson said.

(Photo: Luke Marie)

"These more unsettled and cooler conditions are likely to spread slowly across the UK but with some uncertainty as to timings.

"Through mid week we are likely to see quite unsettled, and at times windier weather with bands of rain or showers perhaps affecting all parts for a time, with some brief drier interludes likely.

"The end of the period is very uncertain but milder conditions from the Atlantic may return, leading to temperatures recovering."