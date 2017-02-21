Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Storm Doris is due to sweep into Cheshire on Thursday (February 23), bringing high winds and potential disruption to travel.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for both Cheshire West and Chester, and Cheshire East. It is valid from 6am on Thursday to 6pm.

Most of the UK will be affected by a low pressure system which is due to bring snow to Cumbria and parts of Scotland.

The winds in Cheshire are expected to reach about 55mph, but there could even be isolated gusts of up to 80mph.

Rain has also been forecast and temperatures will not hit double figures – quite a contrast to earlier this week when the warmest day of the year so far was recorded at Broughton.

A met Office spokesman said: "The exact timing and track of this system remain uncertain but there is potential for a short-lived core of very strong winds to develop.

"Whilst some disruption is expected outside of this stronger swathe of winds, the amber area looks most likely to see more significant disruption."

Amber 'be prepared' warnings are issued when bad weather 'could potentially disrupt your plans and possibly cause travel delays, road and rail closures, interruption to power and the potential risk to life and property'.

'Difficult' driving conditions

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service advised drivers to be 'extra careful' on Thursday.

A spokesman said: "High wind may cause difficult driving conditions, especially to high-sided vehicles negotiating the Thelwall Viaduct on the M6 or Barton Bridge on the M60.

"We advise drivers to slow down and be aware of side winds and be particularly conscious of the dangers posed by debris that may have blown into the roadway.

"As wind speed increases the pressure it exerts on your car increases too. Wind rarely blows steadily, and sudden gusts can catch-out even the most experienced driver. Expect sudden gusts at any time but particularly on open stretches of road, when passing bridges or gaps in hedges or when overtaking high-sided vehicles."

Storm Doris was officially named by the Met Office today (February 21), as part of their 'name our storms' pilot project aimed at increasing awareness of severe weather.