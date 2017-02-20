Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Spring seems to have arrived a couple of weeks ahead of schedule, with the UK's highest temperature of the year so far recorded just outside Chester this morning.

After a cloudy but mild weekend, half-term week has begun with bright skies and unseasonably warm temperatures across the region.

The Met Office confirmed today (February 20) as the UK's warmest day of 2017 so far after the mercury hit 15.3ºC at Hawarden Airport, next to the Airbus plant in Broughton.

That means we have already seen temperatures higher than the ones expected in Corfu (15ºC), Malta, Rome and Marrakesh (all 14ºC) today.

The warm weather in the UK is coming from a blast of hot air which has made its way over the Atlantic from a Caribbean heatwave.

It could push temperatures up to as high as 17ºC in other parts of the UK today.

The mild temperatures are due to hang around in the Chester area for a couple of days, with cloud, rain and winds moving in from Wednesday.

The Met Office said it will be 'very windy with wintry showers on Thursday', with Friday likely to be 'drier and more settled'.

So make the most of today while you can.