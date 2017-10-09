Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A runner has died while taking part in yesterday's Chester Marathon .

Crowds of people descended on the city on Sunday (October 8) for the annual MBNA Chester Marathon, which is organised alongside the Metric and Mini Marathons, with thousands of runners taking part.

But the race has been marred with tragedy as it has emerged that a runner passed away following a medical incident during the 16.3 mile Metric Marathon.

Organisers confirmed the sad news in a statement, and passed on condolences to the runner's family and friends.

Chris Hulse and Andy White of Active Leisure events said: "We speak for everyone involved with the Chester Metric Marathon when we say we’re all deeply saddened after the news that following a medical incident during the event today, one of our runners has passed away.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with their family and friends. We would like to praise the marshals and the emergency services – in particular St John Ambulance, North West Ambulance Service and police – for their rapid response and care for the runner during the incident.

"Throughout the planning of the event the safety and welfare of all involved is our top priority. All the support services were in place and able to respond promptly to the incident.

"We will fully co-operate and assist the relevant authorities in all matters related to this incident. We won’t be making any further comment on the incident and will be focusing our efforts on providing the family with any support that we can."