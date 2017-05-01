Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

These are the criminals from our area who kept the courts busy and ultimately found themselves behind bars in April.

Offenders from Chester, Ellesmere Port and Frodsham were locked up for their crimes.

Here's our round-up of who was jailed last month.

Richard Lewis

(Photo: Cheshire Police)

Lewis's mobile phones held the key to busting him for trying to supply cocaine and ketamine in Ellesmere Port.

The 25-year-old was jailed after evidence of his involvement in Class A substance dealing was discovered on his numerous smartphones.

Cheshire Police found 225g of ketamine along with scales and lists on a search of his house in Whitecroft Road on November 12.

He had pleaded guilty to charges of offering to supply a Class A drug (cocaine) and possession with intent to supply a Class B drug (ketamine).

Lewis was sentenced to three years in prison at Chester Crown Court on April 7.

Cheshire Oaks jewellery thieves

(Photo: Cheshire Police)

Jonathan Evans and Christopher Prescott 'thought they would never get caught'.

The Cardiff duo stole from Ernest Jones jewellers stores across the country, including Cheshire Oaks.

The duo snatched £50,000 worth of bracelets, rings and watches during a two-month spree.

They have been locked up for a total of eight years.

The pair had successfully lifted a watch from Cheshire Oaks in December, but were caught when Evans made the mistake of returning to the scene of the crime a month later.

Evans, 45, and Prescott, 53, pleaded pleading guilty to a long list of theft offences at Chester Crown Court on April 18.

Suzanne Piercy

A former teacher earned hundreds of thousands of pounds selling counterfeit Pandora charms online.

Piercy, 48, of Sutherland Way, Vicars Cross , Chester, was handed an 18-month prison sentence.

The defendant imported counterfeit charms from contacts in Germany and Hong Kong and sold them online using a significant number of listings, under the name of Zacsfactor.

She was found guilty at Chester Crown Court of one count of fraudulent trading between March 2014 and June 2016, together with two trade mark offences.

Andrew Lovell

(Photo: Liverpool Echo)

Lovell, from Elton was one of two bogus builders who 'cruelly' conned pensioners out of thousands of pounds.

Liverpool Crown Court heard that one 75-year-old victim did not believe that they had carried out work on her drive but handed over £3,500 as she feared they would rip up her block paving.

The 41-year-old admitted he now regretted his behaviour - even though he has a previous similar conviction.

Lovell, of Coppice Green, Elton, along with his accomplice Charles Smith, 48, of Roach Vale, Rochdale, both pleaded guilty to two fraud offences.

Both Lovell and Smith were sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

Car clockers

Christopher Graham Lunt, from Chester, and Simon Richard Williams, from Frodsham, were among five men jailed for their part in a devious car clocking scheme.

The gang hid more than seven million miles from their vehicles.

The defendants sought to profit through selling vehicles which had previously been on lease hire for chauffeuring purposes, with the subsequent sale prices inflated because of the incorrect mileage readings.

Lunt, 39, of Long Lane, was given 20 months in prison.

Williams, 49, from Fluin Lane in Frodsham, was handed an 18-month sentence.