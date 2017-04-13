A drug dealer’s mobile phones held the key to busting him for trying to supply cocaine and ketamine in Ellesmere Port .

Richard Lewis, 25, has been jailed after evidence of his involvement in Class A substance dealing was discovered on his numerous smartphones.

Cheshire Police found 225g of ketamine along with scales and lists on a search of his house in Whitecroft Road on November 12.

He had pleaded guilty to charges of offering to supply a Class A drug (cocaine) and possession with intent to supply a Class B drug (ketamine).

Lewis was sentenced to three years in prison at Chester Crown Court on April 7.

A Cheshire Police spokesman said: “This sentence shows that the supply of controlled drugs in our communities will not be tolerated, and hopefully this sentence will act as a deterrent to others.

“Information from members of the public is vital in the fight against drug-related crime.”

Anyone with any information about criminal activity is urged to call Cheshire Police on 101.

Information can also be passed on anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.

