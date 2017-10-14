Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jogging, dancing, singing, eating and drinking were just some of the activities which proved a successful tonic in bringing a Chester community closer together last weekend.

The Garden Quarter has more reason to shout about its identity as the forthcoming Boundary Commission review proposes to split the ward.

Local residents organised a series of events aimed at promoting the identity of the neighbourhood and to welcome new residents, students and visitors. Entitled ‘Garden Quarter Welcome Weekend’, the organisers organised a street party, cinema night, community Harvest Festival and guided tour of the neighbourhood.

To begin the weekend several residents represented the Garden Quarter at the 5km Fun Run at nearby Countess Park. This was followed by a mini street party which took place on Cambrian Road. Residents brought food which contributed to a big buffet, whilst one of the gardens was transformed into a bar, and entertainment was provided by the Terry Burgin Blues Band and A Handbag of Harmonies.

Welcome Weekend organiser Sarra Cooper said: “There is always that horrible feeling that no-one is going to turn up, but I didn’t need to worry; the street was filled with happy people!”

A great partnership between neighbouring venues The Chichester Arms and Uniting Church of Garden Lane was formed for the evening event. Garden Quarter’s very own community cinema presented the recent blockbuster The Great Gatsby in the church, and invited people to dress up for the occasion. 1920’s type refreshments were served in the cinema, and Jackie Speed, landlady of the Chichester Arms provided refreshments and entertainment both before and after the film.

Screen on the Lane organiser Paul Brand said: “We were totally thrilled to have a full house of people dressed for the occasion, and this included a good number of University students.”

The Sunday began with a community Harvest Festival at St Thomas of Canterbury Church in the Garden Quarter. Children from Chester Blue Coat Primary School took part in the celebrations, leading several parts of the service as well as performing a lively rendition of the Harvest Samba with the church choir. Locals brought produce to add to the local Foodbank which is located in the church.

Father Steven Sheridan vicar at the church said: “It was a really happy occasion, and we were delighted to further strengthen the links with our local community.”

In the afternoon, residents organised a tour of the neighbourhood designed especially for students and other people who have just moved to the area. This involved a whistle stop tour of Garden Lane, the Boat Yard, Water Tower Garden, watching a mini film made by the local community, and eating plenty of cakes on the way round. Those who completed the tour were given vouchers for a drink at one of the local pubs and also one for some sausages at the butchers or a hair cut at one of the local salons.

Sarra Cooper added: “This is definitely something to build on. Those student who gave up an hour of their Sunday afternoon seemed to be very happy in having a brief insight into the area they had moved into and to realise that the local people are a nice bunch.”

Co-chair of the Garden Quarter Association Matt Baker said: “All in all it was a great weekend where those of us who have lived here for a long time were reminded what a great part of the city this was, and those who have only just moved here simply got to say hello to people who lived just around the corner.

“We have brand new signs up welcoming people to the Garden Quarter, and all this at a time when we face losing our identity if the Boundary Commission goes with its proposal to divide our neighbourhood in half. We spent a lot of the weekend telling our neighbours to write to the Boundary Commisison before the end of the month to tell them that we have a strong and distinct community that work together to get things done. And this weekend has proven exactly that.”

Garden Quarter Councillor Bob Rudd concluded: “In all the years I have been a councillor I have never served one that is so strong as the Garden Quarter. I congratulate them on a superb weekend brining people together, and I hope as many people write to the Boundary Commission to express their views about how important their community is.”