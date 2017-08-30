Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Proposals have been revealed which could see a reduction in the number of Cheshire West and Chester councillors.

The independent Local Government Boundary Commission for England is asking people across Cheshire West and Chester to comment on its draft proposals for new council ward boundaries.

A ten-week public consultation on the recommendations is under way and will end on November 6.

The consultation is open to anyone who wants to have their say on new council wards, ward boundaries and ward names across Cheshire West and Chester.

The commission’s draft recommendations propose that Cheshire West and Chester should have 70 councillors in the future, five fewer than the current arrangements.

The recommendations also outline how those councillors should represent eight three-councillor wards, 11 two-councillor wards and 24 one-councillor wards across Cheshire West and Chester.

The full recommendations and detailed interactive maps are available on the commission’s website at consultation.lgbce.org.uk and www.lgbce.org.uk.

Hard copies of the commission’s report and maps will also be available to view at council buildings.

Chair of the commission Professor Colin Mellors said: “We are publishing proposals for a new pattern of wards across Cheshire West and Chester and we are keen to hear what local people think of the recommendations.

“Over the next ten weeks, we are asking local people to tell us if they agree with the proposals or if not, how they can be improved.

“Our review aims to deliver electoral equality for local voters. This means that each councillor represents a similar number of people so that everyone’s vote in council elections is worth roughly the same regardless of where you live.

“We also want to ensure that our proposals reflect the interests and identities of local communities across Cheshire West and Chester and that the pattern of wards can help the council deliver effective local government to local people.

“We will consider all the submissions we receive whoever they are from and whether your evidence applies to the whole council area or just part of it.”

The commission wants to hear as much evidence as possible to develop final recommendations for Cheshire West and Chester.

If you would like to make a submission to the commission, please write or email by November 6.