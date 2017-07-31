Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wales and West Utilities is to start a £24,000 gas pipe investment scheme in the High Street area of Farndon which will make sure that homes and businesses continue to receive a safe and reliable gas supply for years to come.

Starting on August 7, the work will involve upgrading old metal pipes to new plastic ones on High Street at the junction of Churton Road and along Churton Road towards Farndon Primary School. The work will take approximately six weeks to complete.

Wales and West Utilities has worked closely with Cheshire West and Chester Council in planning the work and, to keep disruption to the local community and local road users to a minimum, it has been agreed that traffic management will be used.

This will involve two-way traffic lights on High Street and a road closure on Churton Road, where a diversion route will be clearly signposted. When the work reaches the junction of Townfield Lane and Churton Road, three-way traffic lights will be present and Churton Road will be reopened.

Wales and West Utilities operational manager, Peter Hughes, said: “We know that working on roads like this one is not ideal, but it really is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future.

“We’ll have a team of gas engineers on site throughout the project to make sure our work is completed as quickly as possible while keeping disruption to a minimum.

“We’re very aware of the effect that our work can have on communities and commuters. We’re working closely with Cheshire West and Chester Council to agree the best way to get this essential work done while causing the least inconvenience.”

The customer service team can be contacted on freephone 0800 912 2999 or enquiries@wwwutilities.co.uk.