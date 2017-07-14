Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stewart Milne Homes has become the first local business to donate funds to provide a new running and sports track at Farndon Primary School.

The £500 donation will contribute towards building materials and construction costs for a the new track at the primary school on Churton Road.

The track will be support a new Golden Mile initiative which has been launched by the school in partnership with Premier Sports. It will encourage pupils to lead a more active lifestyle by recording how far they run/walk/jog each week.

Pupils will be allocated time in their study schedules to take part and will be supported by teachers and staff at the school who will also complete the Golden Mile each week.

Launched this month, pupils are currently using a field at the back of the school to clock up their miles, but principal Andrew Walker would like to install a proper track for use in the winter.

Mr Walker said: “We’ve been working on several initiatives to encourage pupils to engage in sport and exercise. The Golden Mile will hopefully become something that the pupils look forward to completing every week and will encourage them to take part in more sporting activities both in and out of school.

“Our current outdoor facilities are adequate for use in the summer, but when the winter months set in we will need a proper track for pupils to use.

“Thanks to the generous donation from Stewart Milne Homes, we are able to kick start our fundraising drive and hopefully can enlist the support of other local businesses to help us secure more funding to put the track in place as soon as possible.”

Sales manager at Stewart Milne Homes, Janet Solan, said: “We want to support local community projects wherever we can and when we heard that Farndon Primary School was looking for support to install a new outdoor track, we were keen to help.

“The Golden Mile is a great initiative and we hope that the pupils enjoy taking part and that the new track will enable them to complete their miles with ease in the future. We wish Farndon Primary School, all the best with its ongoing fundraising efforts.”

Stewart Milne Homes is the housebuilder behind the Fern Hill development at Farndon just a short distance from Farndon Primary School.