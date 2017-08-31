Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The days appear to be numbered for Chester's popular Disney Store.

According to speculation on social media, the store is due to close on September 20 due to high rates, but despite numerous attempts, The Chronicle has not been able to speak to a Disney Store spokesperson to officially confirm this.

But tellingly, the Foregate Street store is listed to let on retail property website Barker Proudlove, for a sum of £280,000 a year.

It explains that the unit (11-13 Foregate Street) is available for a new 10 year lease from October 2017 when the current one expires.

And its location is marketed as 'a prime position on Foregate Street' that is 'bolstered by a high number of tourist visitors each year.'

Chester's Disney Store has been a hugely popular shop since it first opened in the early 1990s. But in recent times, a number of the store's UK branches have had to close, including Dundee and Leicester in the past few months.

Only weeks ago we reported the closure of Argos, another long-standing Foregate Street store, which is due to move into Sainsbury's supermarket in December.