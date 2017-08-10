Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester's city centre branch of Argos is to close before the end of the year - to relocate to a supermarket.

A spokesperson for Sainsbury's told The Chronicle that the Foregate Street Argos branch will be shutting its doors in December so the store can move to Sainsbury's in Caldy Valley Road.

The supermarket bought Argos in a £1.4bn takeover last year, and dozens of Argos outlets all over the country have been axed in the past 12 months, including one at Cheshire Oaks which moved into Sainsbury's.

The spokesperson said of the Foregate Street store: "The store is relocating to the Sainsbury’s store on Caldy Valley Road on December 7 and all colleagues will have the opportunity to work in the new store or to work in another store in the area."

