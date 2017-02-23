Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The A56 at Mickle Trafford is closed in both directions because a tree has fallen on the road.

Warrington Road is completely blocked due to the incident caused by Storm Doris' high gusty winds.

The blockage is between the Station Lane and School Lane junction and the M53 junction 12, Hoole Island.

Storm Doris arrived in Chester and Ellesmere Port earlier today.

High winds with gusts of up to 80mph and heavy rain from the weather system are affecting services and travel conditions.

