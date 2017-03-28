Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Roads in Blacon will close for roadworks over the next few days.

Highways engineers from Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) carried out surfacing treatment works on Blacon Avenue earlier this month, and now it’s the turn of 10 more streets in the area.

The temporary road closures will all be in force for a maximum of five days but it is anticipated that the work on each road will only last for one day.

Some diversion routes will be in operation.

So which roads are affected and when?

Whole length of Imperial Avenue will close on Wednesday (March 29)

Melverly Drive to the Auckland Road limit will close on Wednesday (March 29)

Whole length of Bristol Close will close on Thursday (March 30)

Whole length of Embassy Close will close on Thursday (March 30)

Whole length of Virginia Drive will close on Thursday (March 30)

Whole length of Woodside Road will close on Friday (March 31)

Whole length of Onslow Road will close on Friday (March 31)

Oakfield Road from Onslow Road to Auckland Road/Melverly Drive will close on Friday (March 31)

Whole length of Adelaide Road will close on Saturday (April 1)

Whole length of Canberra Way will close on Saturday (April 1)

Traffic will be prohibited on these roads for the duration of the works.

CWaC say: “A through route will not always be available and any vehicles not requiring access to properties on the length of road should use alternative routes.”

Have you spotted any roadworks or traffic problems in your area? If it is safe and legal, tweet us @ChesterChron or let us know in the comments below.