Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A stretch of Blacon Avenue will close for roadworks on Thursday (March 16).

The busy road will be closed between its junctions with Shelley Road and Sherwood Avenue so Cheshire West and Chester Council can carry out carriageway surfacing.

The works are expected to last five days.

(Photo: Cheshire West and Chester Council)

A diversion will direct traffic on to Blacon Hall Road and Saughall Road for the duration of the roadworks.

Signs will be in place to direct drivers.

Have you spotted any roadworks or traffic problems in your area? If it is safe and legal, tweet us @ChesterChron or let us know in the comments below.