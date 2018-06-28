Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The world famous Red Arrows might be visible over Chester this weekend as the flying acrobatics troupe head to Llandudno for national Armed Forces Day celebrations.

Thousands are expected to descend on the seaside town for the event where the nine-aircraft team will perform a special display on the seafront at 12pm on Saturday (June 30).

But Cestrians may be able to catch a glimpse of them the day before, as the jets are set to arrive at Hawarden Airport at 3.46pm on Friday where the team will stay overnight ahead of the event, according to the RAF.

After Saturday's display in Llandudno, the team will return to Hawarden at 12.28pm where the jets will be inspected. At 2.13pm they will depart Hawarden, performing a flypast over Garden Village Festival in Wrexham at 2.24pm before heading to Cardiff and the Wales Airshow in Swansea.