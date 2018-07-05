Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Following England's heroic win over Colombia on Tuesday night the Three Lions now face Sweden in the quarter-finals of the World Cup on Saturday (July 7) at 3pm and we're sure you won't want to miss it.

Hundreds of people are expected fill the pubs and bars as the mood of optimism continues to sweep the nation.

With the heatwave set to continue many fans will be looking to make the most of the weather and watch the match outdoors.

Here's our pick of some of the best places around to watch the big game:

The Bouverie - Garden Lane, Chester

This Garden Quarter pub boasts it is 'the best pub in Chester to watch the football' and will be showing every match on their four screens including one outdoor TV in the beer garden.

There will be a BBQ and drinks promotions throughout the day.

For latest details visit their Facebook page.

Old Wirral Hundred - Great Sutton, Ellesmere Port

This popular Great Sutton pub is showing all the World Cup 2018 matches on the multiple indoor and outdoor screens. They have food and drinks promotions running throughout the tournament.

For more details see their Facebook page.

The White Horse, Chester Racecourse

This family friendly pub in the centre of Chester Racecourse is showing every game on their multiple screens inside and outside in the sun and there's a brilliant play area to keep the kids amused while you watch the match.

There will be a BBQ and outside bar open!

For more details see the White Horse Facebook page.

Frodsham On The Hill Festival and Kash 22 - Frodsham

If you're looking for somewhere a bit different to watch the game then this could be the answer.

As part of the two-day Frodsham On The Hill music festival organisers will be showing all the World Cup matches on a large mobile screen followed by a day of incredible live music, headlined by Dodgy!

Day ticket £20, weekend £30. Free parking available at Frodsham Hill Arena in Manley Road. Tickets available from Kash 22 in Frodsham or www.onthehill.live.

The Bears Paw - Newton

The Bears Paw on Dicksons Drive will be showing every minute of the action on their four screens and outdoor screen in the beer garden.

They have promotions on throughout the tournament. For more details see the Facebook page.

Rileys - Victoria Way, Chester

With dedicated fanzones showing all the action on enormous three metre HD screens creating an atmosphere like no other, you might not be able to make it to Russia but you can enjoy the next best thing and watch it from a comfortable chair with a bouncing set of fans.

It's free entry but if you want to guarantee your place then check out the VIP 'pitchside' package where you can pre-book the best seats in the house whilst enjoying some great food, all served to your table. For £13.99 you get a guaranteed pitchside seat, a Rileys Classic Queensbury Burger and fries + a bottle of Budweiser or soft drink alternative. Book your tickets at rileys.co.uk

Off The Wall - St John Street, Chester

Off The Wall claims to be Chester’s No.1 Sports venue for the best atmosphere and after party!

Book now for the best seats in the house - Call 01244 348964 or visit offthewallbars.co.uk/Chester.