One of the leading summer events in Cheshire is inviting fans to turn their thoughts away from the bitter cold of winter and look forward to warmer months by taking advantage of an early bird ticket deal.

The 2018 Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show will feature Champagne and cocktails, luxury shopping, and high class hospitality, as well as the chance to enjoy fantastic family entertainment, world class sport and a brilliant line up of evening festivities with extensive facilities to camp onsite.

The show takes place from June 13 to 17 in the stunning grounds of Bolesworth Castle near Tattenhall, and tickets went on sale on December 18.

The early bird deal allows you to get up to 40% off gate prices together with free onsite parking if you pre-book your tickets online throughout January.

New for 2018 will be the return of a high calibre invitational Eventing Grand Prix, which will take place in the Main International Arena as the feature class on the Friday evening. There will also be a hunt relay, with qualifying rounds on the Saturday and the final in the main ring to finish off the show on Sunday evening.

Following its huge success in 2017, the Wednesday and Thursday will see top-level dressage return with the Bolesworth CDI*** attracting leading riders to the magnificent Bolesworth Estate.

Show president Nina Barbour said: “The aim at Bolesworth Castle is to put on an event of the highest calibre that caters for everyone wanting to visit the estate, be entertained and get their equestrian fix at the same time.

“The Bolesworth Estate is now one of the most sought after event venues in the region with the horse show leading the way across the county and beyond when it comes to providing a fantastic day out for all the family.

“The show is not only for horsey people as we now have so many other features with the ever-growing shopping village, and a huge range of family entertainment in our new improved lifestyle zone over the weekend of the show. It really is the perfect opportunity to have a family weekend away.”

General admission tickets are available at a pre-sale price from £12 for Thursday to Sunday, and £16.50 for Wednesday. Under 12s can enjoy free admission, while a season ticket is £45. Booking fees apply. Tickets can be bought online at www.bolesworthinternational.com