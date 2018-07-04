Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Students and staff from The Bishops’ Blue Coat High School sixth form celebrated the end of the year at their annual Summer Ball which took place at Chester Racecourse on Thursday, June 28.

The event included a screening of the England vs Belgium World Cup match before dinner and dancing.

It also marked the final sixth form ball for head of sixth form Jonathan Deakin who is leaving after 12 years at the school and five years as head of sixth form.

Mr Deakin said: “There are always wonderful evenings when our sixth formers and staff come together to have fun and also to reflect on the year.

“I’ve attended 24 sixth form balls and it is sad to say goodbye to such an amazing group of young people and teachers. I know that our new head of sixth form, Mr Moffatt will be fantastic and will enjoy many more celebrations like these.”