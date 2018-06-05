Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Hospice of the Good Shepherd has officially launched their brightest and messiest fundraising event yet to help raise money for local people with a life-limiting illness.

Participants will get covered in a kaleidoscope of rainbow colours and incredi-bubble foam at the Foamtastic Colourblast on Sunday, September 30, at Chester Racecourse, sponsored by Oliver & Co.

The Foamtastic Colourblast is not your average fun run. Once you begin to make your way around the track powder paint will be thrown from individual colour stations covering you from head to toe and you will be blasted with foamy bubbles in our foam pits.

Hospice community fundraiser Phil Crawford said: ‘‘It’s an un-timed race in which hundreds of participants will run, walk, hop, skip, jump or dance to the finish line - the Foamtastic Colourblast is all about having fun while raising money for your local hospice.

“You can run on your own, as a family, with friends or colleagues as a way to support the hospice, or do it in memory of someone who has brought colour into your life; our route is child-friendly.

“Online registrations have officially opened but we don’t want people to be disappointed. The event is expected to be popular so don’t delay, register your place now and take advantage of the early bird offer!”

Entertainment, merchandise and refreshments will add to the atmosphere and spectators are more than welcome.

Early bird prices are available before July 31: £12.50 per adult and £7.50 per child and tickets include a Foamtastic Colourblast t-shirt and medal.

Register your place today online at buytickets.at/hospiceofthegoodshepherd/163653 .