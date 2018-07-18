Load mobile navigation
Chester Races July 2018

Racing, best dressed competition and even a proposal took place at the Roodee

  1. A winning proposal on the Roodee - Steven Roberts from Birkenhead proposed to his girlfriend Chelsea Prendergast1 of 8
  2. Capital FM DJ Ben Sheppard entertains the crowd from the Southern Comfort roof terrace2 of 8
  3. Ladies in the Mr Green Best Dressed Final3 of 8
  4. Gentlemen in the Mr Green Best Dressed Final4 of 8
  5. Joint first in the Mr Green Best Dressed competition5 of 8
  6. Raceday MC Steve Wundke interviews Capital's Ben Sheppard and the team from Southern Comfort6 of 8
  7. Gabrial the Devil makes it 10 wins this season for Dr Koukash7 of 8
  8. Franny Norton has another reason to celebrate at Chester8 of 8
