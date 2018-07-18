Chester Races July 2018

What's OngalleryChester Races July 2018Racing, best dressed competition and even a proposal took place at the Roodee ShareBySallie EhlenCommunity Content Curator11:01, 18 JUL 2018Updated11:03, 18 JUL 2018A winning proposal on the Roodee - Steven Roberts from Birkenhead proposed to his girlfriend Chelsea Prendergast (Image: Alan Wright)1 of 8Capital FM DJ Ben Sheppard entertains the crowd from the Southern Comfort roof terrace (Image: Alan Wright)2 of 8Ladies in the Mr Green Best Dressed Final (Image: Alan Wright)3 of 8Gentlemen in the Mr Green Best Dressed Final (Image: Alan Wright)4 of 8Joint first in the Mr Green Best Dressed competition (Image: Alan Wright)5 of 8Raceday MC Steve Wundke interviews Capital's Ben Sheppard and the team from Southern Comfort (Image: Alan Wright)6 of 8Gabrial the Devil makes it 10 wins this season for Dr Koukash (Image: Alan Wright)7 of 8Franny Norton has another reason to celebrate at Chester (Image: Alan Wright)8 of 8More OnChester Races