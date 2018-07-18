Chester Races July 2018

Racing, best dressed competition and even a proposal took place at the Roodee

(Image: Alan Wright) 1 of 8 (Image: Alan Wright) 2 of 8 (Image: Alan Wright) 3 of 8 (Image: Alan Wright) 4 of 8 (Image: Alan Wright) 5 of 8 (Image: Alan Wright) 6 of 8 (Image: Alan Wright) 7 of 8 (Image: Alan Wright) 8 of 8