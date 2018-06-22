Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mel C of The Spice Girls and fashion icon Gok Wan have been added to the incredible line-up for the first ever Polo Fest later this year.

This new boutique festival will be held at JF Polo Academy in Great Barrow on Saturday and Sunday, September 15 and 16.

Brit Award nominated band Toploader of Dancing in the Moonlight fame have already been announced as the headline performers on both days.

But now they will be joined by Melanie C who will be hitting the decks with her amazing 90s Mix tape DJ set on the Saturday.

As part of the biggest girl band the world has ever seen - The Spice Girls - Melanie C is a household name all over the planet. In 1996, their debut single Wannabe hit number one in 37 countries, establishing a global phenomenon that went on to have an incredible nine No.1 singles in the UK alone, selling over 31 million albums worldwide.

There will also be a DJ set on Sunday from fashion expert and much-loved TV star Gok Wan who has become a firm favourite with house disco bunnies throughout the UK and Europe, bringing his uplifting club beats to packed out dance-floors at some of the biggest venues across the globe.

Saturday’s line-up features award winning comedy singer-songwriter Jay Foreman, who sold out a string of shows at the Edinburgh festival.

Simon Webbe is best known as the voice behind chart-topping boy band Blue and will perform a selection from his string of top 10 and number one hits both as a solo artist and as a member of the band.

Sunday’s line-up features the high energy rhythm and blues of popular Cheshire band Zoot Serious and the Bellyful of Bop led by charismatic front man Nick Haggart.

Next up is a voice which Gary Barlow described as “incredible” - Sam Bailey, winner of The X-Factor in 2013 can count Beyonce as a fan as she supported her on a recent world tour.

Polo Fest wouldn’t be Polo Fest without polo and professional polo player James Fielding putting on a series of exhibition games throughout the day.

Polo Fest is a boutique family festival and entertainment will be front and centre. Fairground rides, entertainers and a retail village will feature as well as the animals of Stockley Farm Park, making this a truly family friendly day out.

No festival is complete without amazing food and drink, and award-winning Wirral based caterers Cheeky Chilli will provide street food from around the world and full bar facilities in their marquees.

Tickets priced from £31.50 include five free rides on the mini-fairground and a welcome drink and are available from www.polofest.co.uk