If you are a big fan of the Fast and Furious action movie franchise, there is one live show coming to the region in 2018 you will not want to miss.

Liverpool Echo Arena will host two very special shows next year as Fast and Furious Live heads to the city.

The action packed preview shows will take place on January 11 and 12, 2018 ahead of the show’s world premier.

Creative director and executive producer, Fast & Furious Live, Rowland French said: “It’s been years in the making, and we are beyond excited to finally show fellow fans what we have been creating in order to bring Fast & Furious Live to the global stage.

“Fans will witness extraordinary stunts, special effects, cutting-edge 3D-projection mapping – and also our fantastic team of world leading stunt drivers.”

Fast and Furious adrenaline-fuelled shows will contain physics-defying stunts and super cars, just like the popular films, reports our sister title the Liverpool ECHO .

Rehearsals for the show took place this week in Birmingham and these photographs from that event give a sneak peek of the action to come in the new year.

Tickets are on sale now and can be booked at www.echoarena.com/fastlive or by calling the Echo Arena Box Office on 0844 8000 400*

*Calls cost 5p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge