Flip Out Chester has reported a ‘hugely successful’ first year in business which saw 750,000 people visiting the trampoline arena over the past 12 months.

The second largest trampoline park in the world employed more than 150 people from Chester , Ellesmere Port , North Wales and the surrounding areas, surpassing its aim of 100.

Flip Out Chester celebrated its first birthday in December, and director Elliott Shuttleworth looks forward to seeing the team’s continued success during year two.

Mr Shuttleworth said: “Flip Out Chester has had a great year and it’s amazing to look back on so many highlights.

“We have a brilliant team of dedicated staff here at our Chester Gates site and I just want to say a big thank you to all of them for a successful year.

“I’d also like to thank our loyal customers and hope 2018 brings lots of new faces into our arena.”

Flip Out Chester has already started off 2018 with a bang as it was awarded a Visit England Quality Rose Marque by chairman of the association Denis Wormwell.

This means the arena’s social media pages, leaflets, websites, promotional material, price checks, wheelchair access and other qualities are at the best standard for all visitors.

This achievement matches the success of January 2017, where Flip Out Chester had a record-breaking number of jumpers at more than 55,000.

The past year also saw a whole host of new attractions for guests to enjoy including an exciting ninja warrior course.

Three new drop slides were unveiled in July, which included a 5m vertical drop slide, a speed slide and two conjoined racing slides.

The investment also resulted in a new penalty shoot-out area and a refurbished diner.

But the Flip Out Chester team certainly have not finished with reinventing the family fun arena as there will be lots more to come to the Chester Gates site this year.

Elliott added: “Over the next few weeks, in our first quarter of 2018, we will be introducing some incredible new attractions to our arena.

“We are constantly thinking of ways to adapt Flip Out Chester and introduce new ideas to maintain our visitors’ interest as they keep coming back.

“As one of the biggest trampoline parks in the world, we always feel our arena is pretty special and believe Flip Out Chester is very different from the rest. But it’s always good to make changes so people stay intrigued and attract more and more people to the Chester area.

“We’re all incredibly excited to unveil in the next few weeks just what we have in store for 2018.”

The Flip Out Chester team promises bigger and more exciting crowd-pleasers will be added to the arena, which will appeal to a larger age range – more of which will be revealed soon.

The trampoline park will also be introducing even more activities and events for all ages to enjoy.

For more information or to book a place, those interested can also call 01244 956 777 or visit www.flipout.co.uk/locations/chester