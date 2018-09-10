Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans have been submitted to turn Chester's former HMV store into a branch of Europe's biggest shoe retailer.

German footwear and sportswear brand Deichmann have submitted a request to Cheshire West and Chester Council's planning committee to open a store in the Foregate Street premises that was home to HMV for decades.

The plans request permission to change the shop's front signage, with comments on the application to be submitted by the end of this month.

However, Deichmann marketing manager Josie Soei would not officially confirm the move, telling The Chronicle: "We are constantly looking at different locations to open new stores in but no units have been exchanged yet in Foregate Street, Chester so I can neither confirm nor deny this just yet. "

Deichmann, which has almost 4,000 branches across the world and used to have a branch at The Coliseum at Cheshire Oaks, are aiming to open 33 new branches in Germany alone this year, and have a number of scheduled 'further expansion projects' across the globe.

HMV re-opened in Chester's Grosvenor Shopping Centre earlier this year.