Fairytale of New York has been declared the best Christmas song in a vote on Twitter.

Pointless presenter Richard Osman started off a festive version of the World Cup of Everything by asking his followers their favourite Christmas tune – with more than one million people joining in to cast their vote.

Sixteen festive favourites, including Slade, Mariah Carey and Band Aid, battled it out in a series of rounds to claim the top spot.

Surprisingly, East 17's Stay Another Day and Chris Rea's Driving Home for Christmas were knocked out early on, and it was The Pogues' classic Fairytale of New York and Last Christmas by Wham! which ended up head to head in the grand final.

In the end, Fairytale of New York was declared the overall winner with 51% of the vote compared to Wham's 49% – an impressive feat considering the song was originally beaten to the 1987 Christmas number one spot by the Pet Shop Boys.

The World Cup of Christmas songs raised more than £6,000 for Child's i Foundation, which helps orphans in Uganda.

