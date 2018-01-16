Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Enjoy fun and laughter on a Summer Holiday when the stage musical packed with classic Cliff Richard hits comes to Storyhouse in Chester later this year.

Based on the iconic 1960s film starring Cliff Richard and The Shadows, this new stage musical includes all of the number one hits from the movie, plus some additional Cliff classics.

The famous red double-decker bus will be stopping off at Storyhouse this autumn to entertain Chester audiences from Tuesday, September 11 to Saturday, September 15.

Tickets are on sale now and the star casting is yet to be announced.

Summer Holiday tells the story of Don and his fellow London Transport mechanics as they journey together in a red double-decker bus through Paris, the Alps, Italy and Greece. Along the way they pick up a girl singing group and a young American pop star who is on the run from her domineering mother.

This hit-filled musical features many of the biggest songs from the 1960s, including In the Country, Travellin’ Light, Bachelor Boy, Move It, Living Doll, The Young Ones, On the Beach and, of course, the title smash hit song, Summer Holiday.

Storyhouse has a dynamic pricing policy on the majority of shows, ensuring the earlier you book your tickets, guarantees the best seats at the lowest price. Tickets range from £20.50 to £39.50.

Visit www.storyhouse.com or call 0845 241 7868.