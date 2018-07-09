Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester singer turned actor has snapped up a main role in a professional music theatre piece after years playing small unpaid parts.

Janice Fryett will be on stage at The Brindley Theatre in Runcorn later this month in the world premiere of a new musical The Jury.

With a life long love of singing she has more recently trained as an actor, graduating a year ago.

This meant that sadly she could not be in the current run of Chester Mystery Plays, running until July 14, as she is in full time rehearsals for the musical. In the 2013 Mystery Plays production, she played Mrs Herod.

She explains the new show ‘is an intriguing piece’ written by Cheshire twenty-somethings about 12 strangers deciding the fate of a man who has killed his wife.

But each of them has their own secret and matters that could compromise a fair trial.

“It is a great opportunity for me in my dotage, cast in a main role in a professional music theatre piece after years in Tip Top and Theatre in the Quarter shows in small unpaid roles.

“I play Carol Atkins, a man-hating building surveyor, so you can guess where her prejudice lies in this murder case,” suggests Janice.

The show, the first world premiere of a new musical in the history of The Brindley, is said to be a groundbreaking production highlighting issues of domestic violence and mental health.

The cast is brimming with actors from the best drama schools in the country.

The Jury can be seen at the Brindley from July 18 to 21 at 7.30pm with a matinee at 2.30pm on July 21.