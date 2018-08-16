Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new production of an award-winning play is coming to Theatr Clwyd in Mold next month.

Belinda Lang and Jonathan Coy will star in Tom Kempinski’s Duet For One which can be seen at the Flintshire venue from September 3-8.

Stephanie Abrahams is a brilliant concert violinist who seemingly has it all. But she is forced to re-evaluate her life when she is struck down by an unforeseen tragedy.

Faced with a truth too difficult to comprehend, she consults psychiatrist Dr Feldmann, resulting in a duel between two razor-sharp minds.

Powerful, deeply moving and at times poignantly funny, Tom Kempinski’s dazzling play emerges as an ultimately life-enhancing tribute to the human spirit.



Based on the life of world-renowned cellist Jacqueline Du Pré, Duet For One premiered at the Bush Theatre and had huge success in the West End and on Broadway.

The film adaptation saw Julie Andrews nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress.

Belinda Lang stars as Stephanie Abrahams. She recently appeared in The Country Wife at Chichester Festival Theatre and is best known for playing Bill in the BBC comedy 2 Point 4 Children. Other television credits include The Inspector Alleyn Mysteries, Second Thoughts, Dear John, The Bretts and To Serve Them All My Days.

Belinda has also starred in many West End shows including Dead Funny, Hay Fever, Life x3, What The Butler Saw, Things We Do For Love and Ring Round The Moon. Her national tours include Moira Buffini’s Gabriel, Alan Bennett’s Single Spies and Oklahoma!.

Jonathan Coy is best known for his role as George Murray in Downton Abbey and as Henry in the long running series Rumpole. Other recent television credits include Collateral, Endeavour, Parade’s End, The Pillars of the Earth and Midsomer Murders.

His film credits include Conspiracy, Maschenka, The Lost Prince and The Wolves of Willoughby Chase. He has performed with the National Theatre and appeared in many West End productions including Ink (Duke of York), Privacy (Donmar Warehouse), Relatively Speaking and Much Ado About Nothing (Wyndham’s) and Noises Off (Old Vic/Novello).

Duet For One is directed by multi award-winning director Robin Lefevre and designed by Olivier and Tony award-winner Lez Brotherston, with lighting by Ian Scott and John Leonard. The national tour is produced by Lee Dean and Daniel Schumann.

For booking details, call 01352 701521 or visit www.theatrclwyd.com.