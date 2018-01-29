Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Saint Petersburg Classic Ballet’s reputation continues to grow throughout the UK – and the talented performers make their Storyhouse debut in Chester in February with two shows across three days.

The elite Russian dance company is brought to the stage by PMB Presentations, performing their favourite repertories, alongside stunning sets, lavish costumes and sublime dancers.

Theatregoers can see the Saint Petersburg Classic Ballet perform two different shows at Storyhouse in Chester between Friday, February 16 and Sunday, February 18.

Saint Petersburg Classic Ballet’s youthful company has been earning rave reviews from audiences and dance critics. They have won plaudits across Russia, Scandinavia, the UK, and the United States.

Performances have an air of magic, complemented by a full orchestra and outstanding soloists who will take your breath away.

The ballets are performed with a live orchestra, adding another reason not to miss these incredible shows.

The Hungarian Sinfonietta Orchestra is conducted by Vadmin Perevoznikov.

Giselle is one of the few 19th century romantic ballets to survive intact, this is the quintessential story of unrequited love.

Giselle, an innocent young village girl, loves to dance in spite of the uncertainty of a weak heart, and enjoys a simple life in her village.

This story follows her through tender romance, heartbreak, death and the afterlife, as she ultimately saves the life of a man who has betrayed her.

Giselle will be performed at 7.30pm on Friday, February 16.

Swan Lake is Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece, a tragic tale of love and betrayal with an instantly recognisable score.

This is the epic story of Prince Siegfried and his love for Odette who, tricked by the evil sorcerer Von Rothbart and his daughter Odile, would rather die together then live apart. Swan Lake can be seen at 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday, February 17, and at 2.30pm on Sunday, February 18.

The company was founded by Marina Medvetskaya in 1996, and features dancers who have trained at the finest schools under some of Russia’s most esteemed teachers.

Principal dance, Natalia Romanova, in particular has won over audiences with her flawless and passionate performances particularly in the duet in Swan Lake.

Storyhouse has a dynamic pricing policy on the majority of shows, ensuring the earlier you book your tickets, guarantees the best seats at the lowest price.

Tickets range from £20.50 to £39.50. Visit www.storyhouse.com for details.