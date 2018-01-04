Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A chance to roar is coming to Ellesmere Port.

The town’s acclaimed Action Transport Theatre in Whitby Park has again teamed up with the Unity Theatre in Liverpool to present a fun festive treat.

Now running in Liverpool, the imaginative, all new re-telling of Rudyard Kipling’s classic tale The Jungle Book will be on offer from January 11 to 14.

Continuing Action Transport’s successful partnership with the Unity the show, which has attracted rave reviews, includes a whole host of jungle fun, full of music, dance, song and magical moments.

(Image: UGC TCH)

It is on at Whitby Hall on Thursday, January 11 at 6.30pm and on Saturday, January 13 and Sunday, January 14 at 2pm and 5pm.

Both performances on Sunday, January 14 are gala shows with all the profits from ticket sales and refreshments going towards fundraising for Action Transport Theatre supporting the work the theatre does in Ellesmere Port.

Each will feature some additional fun on the day and ATT says: “You don’t need to dress up smart, but you can dress up as a jungle animal if you like.”

(Image: UGC TCH)

Tickets, £8 and £5, are available through the ATT web site or from 0151 357 2120.

Meanwhile ATT’s young writers group, which offers creative opportunities for 13-18 year olds, is looking forward to its first meeting of the new year on Sunday, January 14 at 11am.