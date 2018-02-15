Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Christleton High School student who has landed a leading role in a new production of The Witches is hoping to cast a spell over audiences.

Ben Rackham will portray a boy who turns into a mouse in the stage version of Roald Dahl’s children’s classic at The Forum Studio Theatre.

Staged by Tip Top Productions, it will run from Wednesday, February 21 to Saturday, February 24.

Ben, 13, has been involved in many school productions including the title role in Billy Elliot and Lefou in Beauty and the Beast.

The Witches is Ben’s third show with Tip Top – he was in Jesus Christ Superstar in 2011 and Our Day Out last year, both staged at Theatr Clwyd near Mold.

Ben has attended Stagecoach Chester for nearly nine years and has performed in many professional productions, including Joseph and The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Evita and Scrooge - The Musical.

Speaking about his leading role in the play, Ben said: “The hardest part about The Witches for me is trying to find the perfect balance of human and mouse, when playing boy-mouse.

“I enjoy it because I get to explore new characters and meet people who enjoy the same thing as me.”

The play which is suitable for ages 7+ was adapted for the stage by David Wood and will be directed for Tip Top by Phil Cross, the creator of the popular Wizard School which took place at St Mary’s Centre recently for the second year running.

Speaking about Ben’s love of performing, Phil said: “Ben really enjoys being onstage and hopes to continue with it later in life as a career.”

Full details about The Witches and all upcoming shows and events at the Forum Studio Theatre can be found at www.chestertheatre.co.uk where tickets can booked online. Alternatively, contact the Box Office on 01244 341296.