Ashton Hayes Theatre Club will be staging its own adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic story Great Expectations at Chester’s Storyhouse theatre later this month.

Long standing member of the club Yvette Owen wanted to put on a production that could bring local groups together so she adapted this classic story herself, putting her own twist on it.

The play focuses on the love story between Pip and Estella but it is set in a new era and intertwined with modern music sung by local singing groups.

Yvette invited local choirs to come and audition and so Ashton Hayes Theatre Club was joined by members of Ashton Sings, Kelsborrow Choir and the Decibellas.

The music brings the story to life and re-tells it in an exciting way for a new generation to enjoy.

AHTC performed the play in Tarvin Community Centre in March 2017, after which the play was nominated for several awards including Most Adventurous Approach to Theatre by the North Staffs Drama Festival and Best Production with Musical Content by the Cheshire Theatre Guild.

Three of its actors Kate Pare, David Lee and Stuart McNeil were also nominated as Best Supporting Actors and Dan Aynsley, who plays Pip, was nominated for Best Young Performer.

Local councillor Hugo Deymen said: “Yvette Owen’s adaptation is set in the 1920s with sharp but very effective emphasis on the styles and clothing fashions of the time.

“We are taken seamlessly through the 80 years that make up Pip’s life reflecting the form of each period throughout the play - of particular interest was the addition of often vibrant colour to both men’s and women’s wardrobes of the time.

“The cast of 18 plus singers all delivered their own excellent personal performances to bring each of the characters acutely into focus and collectively delivered what was an outstanding evening’s entertainment and a very professional performance of an adaptation of a classic novel.”

Great Expectations can be seen at Storyhouse from January 31-February 3. Tickets are selling fast and can be bought online at Storyhouse and are also on sale in Ashton Hayes Village Shop. Call Yvette on 07707 830286 for further information.