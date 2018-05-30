Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester’s Wild Goose restaurant is flying high again after being taken over by new owners.

The stylish lakeside bar and restaurant, near Dodleston , only launched in March last year.

So customers were disappointed when it looked like the venue would not be re-opening in its present guise after the scheduled winter closure went on longer than expected.

But now new owner Thanasis Spinoulas, who previously ran Convivio in Chester city centre , has committed to the acclaimed restaurant in a change of direction for him personally.

Wild Goose is based at Chester Lakes in 100 acres of Cheshire countryside with amenities including fishing, camping, caravan pitches and waterside ‘barbecue pods’ that can seat 10 and sleep up to four.

Thanasis expects customers will be drawn from within and outside the site.

And he feels the future of the restaurant business lies in the rural environment rather than the crowded urban scene.

“I believe people are more in favour of driving out to places, breathing fresh air and the car parking is free!” said the restaurateur, who has been around the hospitality trade since he was a young boy growing up in Greece.

“I am confident it will do well,” added Thanasis, who believes quality food, reasonable prices, good service and the beautiful setting will prove a winning combination.

He continued: “If you have a chef that has passion, like my chef, then it will work because people will travel to have quality and if they know you put effort into your food and passion then people like that and I think that is what will make this place, together with the setting.”

The 54-cover restaurant is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am until 11pm and 12pm until 8pm on Sundays.

On the menu are starters, nibbles and sharing dishes to begin, with a selection of lights meals and sandwiches too.