All four restaurants founded by a Chester chef have made it into the Good Food Guide 2019.

Gary Usher who owns Sticky Walnut in Hoole, said he was 'so chuffed' that his bistros, which also include Burnt Truffle in Heswall, Wreckfish in Liverpool and Hispi in Didsbury, were formally recognised in the prestigious guide.

It lists the best food and drink establishments across the UK, according to cooking score, editor appraisal and feedback from readers.

Gary said: "We’re so chuffed that all of the restaurants have been recognised in this year’s Good Food Guide.

"Behind every great business is a great team and it’s very rewarding to have received so much overwhelming support and recognition for each restaurant.”

Sticky Walnut first opened in Chester in 2011 and after deciding to open a second bistro, Gary launched a crowdfunding campaign on social media which raised more than £100,000 and enabled him to open Burnt Truffle in 2015.

Three more crowdfunding campaigns enabled him to open two more bistros and a third, Pinion, is due to open in Prescot, Merseyside later this month.

