Chester is set to rock for Europe.

Campaign group Chester for Europe has revealed the gig celebrating the music and culture of Europe which will take place on Saturday, September 22 at Telford’s Warehouse on Tower Wharf.

Featuring a range of international acts and speakers from 1pm, the non-profit event, in conjunction with Rock for Europe, will include craft stalls, music acts and speakers until midnight, followed by bar music till 2am. Lunch and evening menus will be available throughout.

Activists say the festival seeks to raise funds in support of a People’s Vote and continued EU membership.

Acts will include an ‘eclectic mix’ of rock, folk, indie and soul representing the diverse cultures of the continent.

Performances will include Trials of Cato, Zinney Sonnenberg, Nish Goyal, Will Riding, Madeleina Kay, Sophie Dodd, Jonathan Tarplee of the Blue Yellows, Kingfisher with members from Galleon Blast/Time Bandits, Phil Hare and Long After Midnight.

There will be craft stalls along the canal and European food and drinks to purchase throughout the day.

Speakers will include Cosi Doerfel Hill on the plight of the three million European nationals in the UK and founder members of Chester for Europe who campaign for the People’s Vote locally.

Organiser Yvonne Harlech of Chester for Europe said: “We are seeking to change people’s minds by offering a small taste of the great cultural variety Europe has to offer.

“It’s time to stand up and be heard, we are European and we wish to keep it that way. Being part of the EU allows us to travel, work, live and retire in 28 countries with full rights of citizenship.”

She continued: “Leaving the EU will be especially devastating for artists and musicians who are currently able to travel freely around Europe without costly visas, customs and special forms for instruments. The theme of our event is unity, cultural diversity, and shared European values of peace and democracy.”

Co-organiser and promoter Lynne Barnes added: “A friendly welcome awaits all in what will be a great day out and the chance to see amazing bands and meet some inspiring people.”

CDs of the bands will be on sale alongside gift items and clothes from artisan stalls. Merchandise from Rock for Europe and Chester for Europe, like t-shirts, EU flags and badges will also be on offer with proceeds going towards Remain campaign work.

Information on how people can best lobby their representatives for a People’s Vote to remain in the EU will feature throughout the day.

To support the event people can make a donation at: https:// www.gofundme.com/rock-for-europe .

Further details are available at https:// www.facebook.com/events/188182588552546/ or by emailing team@rockforeurope.org or calling 07790 082523.