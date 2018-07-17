The video will start in 8 Cancel

Gary Barlow has confirmed that Take That will head out on a huge new greatest hits tour in 2019.

The band’s current line-up of Gary, Howard Donald and Mark Owen, have been working on some new tracks to add to a new Greatest Hits collection which will be released later this year.

And now Gary has confirmed that a tour announcement is imminent.

Taking to Twitter he said: “There are some exciting announcements coming from TTIII soon. We’ve an extremely important release coming this Winter in the form of a Greatest Hits with a twist. Then in 2019 we will turn our recordings into a live show featuring all the hits from the last 3 decades.”

The MEN has approached Take That’s management for further detail of when the tour announcements are likely to be made.

But the tour is sure to include shows in Manchester, the city where the band first formed in 1990 as a fivesome with Robbie Williams and Jason Orange.

Fans will note that Gary’s tweet included the “TTIII” moniker, which would suggest that Robbie and Jason may not be involved with the tour.

There was further excitement for fans on Monday night, when the band's official Twitter account posted a video clip of the three bandmates all dressed in dapper matching suits, with the caption "Get Ready for It" and a black spade emoji.

Predictably, it led to hundreds of comments from excited fans including: "We're definitely ready for it," and "always ready for you".

The “TTIII” line-up performed at the huge Hits Radio Live summer pop party at Manchester Arena on Saturday night, to the delight of fans.

They played a barnstorming set including some of their biggest hits including Back For Good, Never Forget and Greatest Day.

Speaking to Hits Radio’s Sarah-Jane Crawford before their performance, the lads had teased information about their 30th anniversary celebrations.

Mark said: “It’s thirty years this year! We’re making a record, we’re always celebrating, we’ve been celebrating for thirty years!”

Gary added: “We have a Greatest Hits coming out, we have a few new songs and next year we’re doing a Greatest Hits tour.”