'All wet, yeah you might need a raincoat', sings Sir Tom, Jones in Burning Down The House, his duet with The Cardigans

These words turned out to be quite prophetic, as the heavens opened over Chester Racecourse last night for the pop legend's highly anticipated gig at The Roodee.

Three weeks after the originally scheduled date, Sir Tom - fully recovered from his recent illness - gave a rousing performance to more than 12,000 fans after doctors gave him the all clear to perform after he suffered from a bacterial infection.

The thundery showers didn't put a dampener on the audience who also enjoyed music from support acts Jerry Williams and Into The Ark before Sir Tom arrived on stage at sunset for the final show of his tour.

He belted out some of his most popular songs from the last five decades, including Delilah, Mama Told Me Not to Come and Sex Bomb, as well as some more recent material from his latest album.

His performance was a hit with fans, many of whom described Sir Tom and his band as 'amazing'.

Fans Sheila, Sue and Karen Callaghan told The Chronicle: "We knew he would bring a storm when he announced he was coming to Chester and boy oh boy he didn't disappoint! We had a cracking night and the rain just made it even more spectacular!"

Susan Carter wrote on Facebook: " I for one loved how he had updated his classic songs from years ago - such a powerful voice. My friend and I were in block b5 and although everyone stood when Tom came on the view was still good."

And Susan Ledsham said: "It was the most amazing night with Sir Tom! Many thanks to Chester Racecourse for bringing him to such an accessible venue! My family and I love love loved it!"

But there were also some complaints about the organisation of the event, with a number of people taking to social media to criticise the view they had of the man himself.

Lucy Crawford said: "I was disgusted at how far back the majority of the paying crowd was kept," going on to add: "Never again will I watch a gig at the racecourse and although Tom's voice was incredible everything else was dreadful."

And Charlotte Hancox said: "Our spirits were not dampened by the rain but organisation was awful. Tom was brilliant but through no fault of our own there was rude people surrounding us when we tried to get to the part we were supposed to be in. Horrendous."

Despite a few negative comments, Richard Thomas, CEO of Chester Racecourse described the event as 'a huge success'.

"We are thrilled to have welcomed the thousands of fans onto the Roodee for an unforgettable evening of entertainment. Sir Tom's performance was outstanding and he brought something very special to Chester."

And Liz Doogan-Hobbs MBE, the CEO of LHG who promoted the event, added: "The racecourse is a beautiful setting for an outdoor concert and last night's event proved that.

"We have established a long term partnership with Chester Racecourse and we will be working together to bring more incredible music to the Roodee, utilising everything we have learned together to improve customer experience.

"Sir Tom thoroughly enjoyed his final show of the tour and was overwhelmed by the welcome he received, and the fantastic atmosphere at Chester."