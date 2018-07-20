Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With just one week to go until CarFest returns to Cheshire, the organisers have added another big name to the line-up.

Chart-topping singer and songwriter George Ezra will join Razorlight, Bananarama, Rick Astley, Status Quo, Billy Ocean, The Proclaimers and Madness at the family-friendly festival taking place at Bolesworth Castle near Tattenhall between Friday, July 27 and Sunday, July 29.

George who has recently had a number one single with Shotgun will perform on the Friday night (July 27).

In addition, Carfest North will host an exclusive performance by their very own Supergroup headed up by Kaiser Chiefs’ frontman Ricky Wilson including Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Gary Kemp, The Feeling and newly announced Natalie Imbruglia.

Once again, CarFest will offer incredible cars, great food, live music and a rich mix of family entertainment with even more excitement than previous years.

Some of the cooking scene’s top talent will be joining the CarFest Kitchen, including UK favourite Joe Wicks The Body Coach and Bake Off favourite Candice Brown and Angellica Bell.

CarFest raises money for BBC Children in Need and in the last six years the annual events have raised an incredible £10.5 million.

Final tickets to see George Ezra perform at Carfest North are on sale now at carfest.org .